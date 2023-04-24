Baseball: Red Sox’s Yoshida hits same inning solo homer, grand slam

Newsfrom Japan

Masataka Yoshida hit a solo home run and a grand slam in the eighth inning of the Boston Red Sox’s 12-5 win over the Milwaukee Brewers on Sunday, becoming the first Japanese player in the MLB to go deep twice in the same frame.

Yoshida connected on a 1-2 curveball with no outs off Matt Bush to hand his team a 5-4 lead before blasting another off Javy Guerra’s 0-2 slider with two outs, both over the right field at American Family Field. His grand slam capped a nine-run inning for the Red Sox.

“I was hitting grounders or getting mishits off those pitches at the start of the season,” the Red Sox’...