Football: Mitoma, Brighton exit FA Cup with semifinal loss to Man Utd

Newsfrom Japan

Japan winger Kaoru Mitoma and his Brighton teammates could not find a breakthrough as they lost to Manchester United 7-6 in a penalty shootout following a 0-0 stalemate at Wembley Stadium in Sunday's FA Cup semifinal. Mitoma provided spark down the left wing and was involved in Brighton's best chances but the match remained goalless after 120 minutes. Their seventh penalty taker Solly March blasted over the bar before Victor Lindelof buried his spot kick to seal the win for United. Alexis Mac Allister's early free-kick was denied by David De Gea after Mitoma was brought down at the edge of the...