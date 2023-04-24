Tokyo stocks rise as ANA earnings upgrade lifts other tourism shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Monday as an upward revision in ANA Holdings' earnings estimate late last week raised expectations of similar uplifts for other companies benefiting from the revival of inbound tourism. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 29.15 points, or 0.10 percent, from Friday at 28,593.52. The broader Topix index finished 2.28 points, or 0.11 percent, higher at 2,037.34. Gainers were led by air transportation, land transportation and transportation equipment shares.