Tokyo stocks open higher as exporters rise amid weak yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Tuesday as exporter issues continued to lift the market on the back of the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 166.96 points, or 0.58 percent, from Monday to 28,760.48. The broader Topix index was up 14.90 points, or 0.73 percent, at 2,052.24.

Gainers were led by land transportation, rubber product and securities house shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 134.07-10 yen compared with 134.20-30 yen in New York and 134.22-24 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Monday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1057...