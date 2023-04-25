Tokyo stocks rise in morning on positive earnings forecasts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Tuesday morning as positive earnings forecasts released by companies the previous day fueled optimism ahead of financial reports due out later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 112.52 points, or 0.39 percent, from Monday to 28,706.04. The broader Topix index was up 11.42 points, or 0.56 percent, at 2,048.76.

Gainers were led by securities house, land transportation, and warehousing and harbor transportation service shares.