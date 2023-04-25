Baseball: Yoshida has 1st 3-hit game in Red Sox’s loss

Newsfrom Japan

Boston Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida had three hits in an MLB game for the first time Monday, going 3-for-3 in a 5-4 loss to the Baltimore Orioles.

Yoshida, who on Sunday became the first Japanese to hit two homers in one inning in the major leagues, singled in the second, third and sixth innings off Baltimore starter Dean Kremer at Oriole Park at Camden Yards.

Yoshida has hit safely in five straight at-bats and in five consecutive games. He drew a walk in his fourth and last trip to the plate in the ninth.

“I’ve been able to think about hitting the ball to the opposite field even when I...