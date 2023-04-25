Tokyo stocks rise after Nidec’s upbeat profit forecast

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose slightly Tuesday after an upbeat profit forecast by electric motor maker Nidec Corp raised hopes for strong performances by other companies ahead of a slew of earnings reports due out later this week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 26.55 points, or 0.09 percent, from Monday at 28,620.07. The broader Topix index finished 4.81 points, or 0.24 percent, higher at 2,042.15.

Gainers included precision instrument, electric appliance, and transportation equipment shares.