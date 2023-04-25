Football: 4 bidding to host 2027 Women’s World Cup

Newsfrom Japan

Four contenders are in the race to host the 2027 Women’s World Cup football tournament, according to the game’s governing body FIFA.

Brazil, South Africa, a joint U.S.-Mexico bid and a joint Belgium-Netherlands-Germany bid have been confirmed as candidates, FIFA said Monday.

The winning bid is scheduled to be announced in May next year.

Australia and New Zealand are set to co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup from July 20 to Aug. 20.