Terrorism unit dispatched in central Hiroshima over suspicious bag

Shoppers were evacuated and a counterterrorism squad and a bomb unit were dispatched in central Hiroshima on Tuesday after a suspicious bag with no apparent owner was found at a shopping complex connected to the western Japanese city’s main terminal.

The incident comes as the city beefs up security in preparation for hosting the Group of Seven industrialized nations summit in May, with police increasing vigilance at train stations and in the city center.

The paper bag was found by a passerby shortly past noon by a urinal inside a men’s bathroom on the second floor of the complex, which connect...