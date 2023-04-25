Football: J-League to decide on summer season start by year end

Newsfrom Japan

The J-League said Tuesday it will decide by the end of this year whether to move the start of the football season in Japan from the current February to the summer, with the potential move taking place from the 2026-27 season at the earliest.

The J-League decided against the move in 2017 but the Asian Champions League’s shift to a September start from this year saw discussion on the season schedule resume.

“We will start listening to opinions from an impartial position,” J-League Chairman Yoshikazu Nonomura told a press conference.

The J-League is currently asking clubs through a questionnaire ...