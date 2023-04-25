Baseball: Mori homers twice to lift Orix over Nippon Ham

Sports

Tomoya Mori went 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs as the Orix Buffaloes rallied to beat the Nippon Ham Fighters 8-7 on Tuesday.

The power-hitting catcher had a run-scoring single in the first inning, a two-run blast in the fifth and a solo shot in the seventh at the Fighters’ new Es Con Field Hokkaido.

Mori’s first home run of the night gave the Buffaloes the lead for good at 6-5 after their starting pitcher Hiroya Miyagi blew an early 3-0 lead, lasting just 1-2/3 innings.

Asked during a postgame interview why he has done well at the plate in recent games, Mori said, “I don’t know...I’...

Kyodo News

