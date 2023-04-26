Tokyo stocks open lower on Wall St. losses

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Wednesday, tracking overnight losses on Wall Street, amid rekindling concern about the U.S. financial sector after regional lender First Republic Bank reported a sharp drop in deposits.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 200.27 points, or 0.70 percent, from Tuesday to 28,419.80. The broader Topix index was down 17.78 points, or 0.87 percent, at 2,024.37.

Decliners were led by bank, securities house and insurance shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 133.69-70 yen compared with 133.66-76 yen in New York and 134.14-17 yen in...