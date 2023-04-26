Tokyo stocks fall in morning as U.S. banking concerns rekindle

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday morning, broadly sold as concerns about the U.S. banking sector rekindled after regional lender First Republic Bank reported a sharp outflow in deposits.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 150.99 points, or 0.53 percent, from Tuesday to 28,469.08. The broader Topix index was down 14.29 points, or 0.70 percent, at 2,027.86.

Decliners were led by bank, electric appliance and machinery shares.