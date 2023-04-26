Japan aims to draw 100 tril. yen foreign investment, digital nomads

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will aim to attract 100 trillion yen ($750 billion) worth of foreign direct investment by 2030, and more foreign talent and remote workers known as “digital nomads,” as part of its drive to boost economic growth and global competitiveness, the government said Wednesday.

The numerical target, included in a new action plan, is roughly double the 46.6 trillion yen of foreign investment at the end of 2022. The government previously set an 80 trillion yen target for 2030.

The plan comes as the COVID-19 pandemic and Russia’s war in Ukraine have underscored the need to streamline and strengthen...