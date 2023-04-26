Tennis: Nishikori set for competitive return in May, June

Newsfrom Japan

Japan’s Kei Nishikori is set to return to competition at the ATP Challenger Tour tournaments from late May through mid-June, according to his management.

The former world No. 4 last played on the ATP Tour in October 2021 before he underwent hip surgery in January last year and hurt his right ankle.

The 33-year-old is eyeing a return at three tournaments that will be hosted in Arkansas, Texas and Puerto Rico, his management said.

Nishikori, a winner of 12 ATP Tour singles titles, recently posted a clip of himself playing rallies on Instagram.