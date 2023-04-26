Tokyo stocks fall as U.S. banking concerns reignite

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks fell Wednesday, led by financial shares, as concerns over the U.S. banking sector rekindled after regional lender First Republic Bank reported a sharp outflow in deposits.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended down 203.60 points, or 0.71 percent, from Tuesday at 28,416.47. The broader Topix index finished 18.25 points, or 0.89 percent, lower at 2,023.90.

Decliners were led by bank, securities house and machinery shares.