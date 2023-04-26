Baseball: Chono’s pinch-hit HR propels Giants to win over Tigers

Newsfrom Japan

Hisayoshi Chono belted a pinch-hit three-run homer in the eighth inning as the Yomiuri Giants beat the Hanshin Tigers 8-4 Wednesday for their third straight victory.

The veteran outfielder broke open a one-run game with his first home run since returning to the Giants this season from the Hiroshima Carp after Adam Walker and Louis Okoye got on base at Koshien Stadium.

“I hit a home run here at Koshien, and that’s the best thing,” Chono said. “I’ve been stepping up to the plate in clutch situations, but to be honest, I want to do so in less-pressure situations.”

Kazuma Okamoto hit a pair of RBI...