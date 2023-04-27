Tokyo stocks open lower on U.S. economic slowdown fears

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened lower Thursday on concern about a U.S. economic slowdown amid rekindled wariness over the U.S. banking system.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 154.93 points, or 0.55 percent, from Wednesday to 28,261.54. The broader Topix index was down 7.57 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,016.33.

Decliners were led by securities house, precision instrument and mining shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 133.43-46 yen compared with 133.64-74 yen in New York and 133.45-47 yen in Tokyo at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

The euro was quoted at $1.1045-1046 and...