Nikkei falls slightly in morning on weak earnings result, forecasts

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index dropped slightly Thursday morning, weighed down by shares of companies that announced weaker-than-expected earnings results and forecasts the previous day.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 66.52 points, or 0.23 percent, from Wednesday to 28,349.95. The broader Topix index was up 1.01 points, or 0.05 percent, at 2,024.91.

Decliners were led by securities house, air transportation and land transportation shares.