2025 World Expo in Osaka ticket prices may see over 30% hike

Newsfrom Japan

Ticket prices for the 2025 World Exposition in Osaka, western Japan, may see a hike of more than 30 percent from 6,000 yen to 8,000 yen ($60) due to inflation and higher labor costs associated with tighter security measures, sources familiar with the matter said Thursday.

The Japan Association for the 2025 World Exposition is considering raising the adult ticket price mainly to cover the event’s operational costs, including for security, which are likely to balloon from an initial estimate of 80.9 billion yen, the sources said.

The association planned last year to charge 6,000 yen for admissio...