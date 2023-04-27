URGENT: Toyota hits record global sales, output for FY 2022

Newsfrom Japan

Toyota Motor Corp. said Thursday it recorded an all-time high in global sales and production for the year ended March as the negative effects from the coronavirus pandemic and a chip shortage eased while production in North America and Asia recovered. Its worldwide vehicle sales for fiscal 2022 rose 1.0 percent from the previous year to 9.61 million units and global output increased 6.5 percent to 9.13 million cars, the Japanese automaker said.