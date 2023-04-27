Fukushima Pref., German state join hands in hydrogen tech

Japan's Fukushima Prefecture and a western German state have agreed to broaden their cooperation in the field of renewable energy to include hydrogen technology, the Fukushima governor said. The collaboration with North Rhine-Westphalia comes as the northeastern Japanese prefecture aims to reduce its dependence on nuclear power following the 2011 nuclear disaster at a plant there triggered by a massive earthquake and tsunami. During his trip to Europe, Fukushima Gov. Masao Uchibori signed a memorandum to include hydrogen and ammonia in the field of their cooperation to promote renewable energy...
Kyodo News

Kyodo News