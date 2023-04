Tokyo stocks edge up on positive earnings results, forecasts

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks edged up Thursday as investors were encouraged by solid earnings results and forecasts from some Japanese companies.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 41.21 points, or 0.15 percent, from Wednesday at 28,457.68. The broader Topix index finished 8.61 points, or 0.43 percent, higher at 2,032.51.

Gainers were led by transportation equipment, bank and rubber product shares.