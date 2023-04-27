Baseball: Kikuchi earns 4th win as Blue Jays sweep White Sox

Newsfrom Japan

Yusei Kikuchi continued his impressive bounce-back season for the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday, striking out eight over 5-2/3 innings of four-hit baseball in an 8-0 win over the Chicago White Sox.

The 31-year-old southpaw racked up his fourth straight win after combining with three relievers on the shutout, helping Toronto sweep the three-game series against the visiting White Sox.

Kikuchi (4-0) threw 60 of his 89 pitches for strikes and issued just one walk. All four hits he allowed were singles.

“I was able to get ahead in the count and vary my pitches depending on the batter,” Kikuchi sai...