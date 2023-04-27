Tokyo Disneyland operator’s net profit surges in post-COVID rebound

Newsfrom Japan

Oriental Land Co., operator of the Tokyo Disney Resort, said Thursday its net profit rose by around 10 times to 80.73 billion yen ($605 million) for the year ended March, as the number of visitors to the theme parks is increasing amid eased COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Oriental Land, which runs the Tokyo Disneyland and Tokyo DisneySea parks both located near the Japanese capital, said visitors surged by 83.2 percent to more than 22 million people, which also included a rise in foreign tourist numbers.

Its sales also jumped by 75.2 percent from a year earlier to 483.12 billion yen, the opera...