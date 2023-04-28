Tokyo stocks open higher on firm tech shares

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Friday, lifted by technology-related issues following a stronger-than-expected earnings report from Facebook operator Meta Platforms Inc.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 182.43 points, or 0.64 percent, from Thursday to 28,640.11. The broader Topix index was up 13.16 points, or 0.65 percent, at 2,045.67.

Gainers were led by electric power and gas, pulp and paper, and transportation equipment shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 133.79-80 yen compared with 133.96-134.06 yen in New York and 133.78-79 yen in Tokyo at 5 p....