Tokyo stocks rise in morning on firm earnings

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks rose Friday morning, gaining support from upbeat earnings results and forecasts from Japanese companies and the easing of concern over the U.S. banking system. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 198.51 points, or 0.70 percent, from Thursday to 28,656.19. The broader Topix index was up 14.10 points, or 0.69 percent, at 2,046.61. Gainers were led by electric power and gas, pulp and paper, and insurance shares.