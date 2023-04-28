Yen falls to 135 vs. dollar as BOJ keeps easing policy

Newsfrom Japan

The Japanese currency fell by more than 1 yen to the 135 line against the U.S. dollar Friday in Tokyo after the Bank of Japan's decision to maintain ultralow interest rates under new Governor Kazuo Ueda. Tokyo stocks rose, with the Nikkei index finishing at an eight-month high. The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 398.76 points, or 1.40 percent, from Thursday at 28,856.44, the highest since Aug. 19, 2022. The broader Topix index finished 24.97 points, or 1.23 percent, higher at 2,057.48. Gainers were led by electric power and gas, machinery, and transportation equipment shares.