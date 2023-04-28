Japan to invite finance chiefs from emerging countries to G-7 meeting

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will invite finance ministers from South Korea and some emerging economies, including India and Brazil, to the Group of Seven ministerial meeting it will host next month in Niigata, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Friday. The invitation to attend the G-7 meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors from May 11 to 13 will also be extended to Comoros -- the African Union chair this year -- Indonesia and Singapore. It is unusual for the seven leading industrialized nations to invite non-G-7 members to a finance session. The G-7 -- which groups Britain, Canada, Germany, Fran...