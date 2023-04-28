Sony net profit rises 6.2% to 937 bil. yen on robust music sales

Newsfrom Japan

Sony Group Corp. said Friday its net profit for fiscal 2022 rose 6.2 percent from a year earlier to 937.13 billion yen ($7 billion), helped by robust music sales. Operating profit grew 0.5 percent to 1.21 trillion yen for the year ended March. Sales increased 16.3 percent to 11.54 trillion yen. For the current fiscal year ending March next year, the company expects its net profit to fall 10.4 percent to 840 billion yen on sales of 11.5 trillion yen, down 0.3 percent.