Basketball: Qatar announced as host of 2027 World Cup

Qatar has been awarded the hosting rights for the 2027 FIBA Basketball World Cup, with all games to be played in Doha, the International Basketball Federation said Friday. The Middle Eastern country staged the World Cup men's football finals last November and December. Japan, the Philippines and Indonesia will co-host the men's Basketball World Cup from Aug. 25 to Sept. 10 this year. "One of the best-connected destinations in the world, Qatar's capital city, Doha, has direct flights from most of the potential participating countries, while the recently upgraded subway and public transportation...