URGENT: BOJ policy review not precursor to specific changes: Ueda

Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda said Friday its upcoming review of monetary policy is not a precursor to specific policy changes that may come. Speaking at a press conference after a two-day policy meeting, Ueda warned against tightening monetary policy prematurely, adding that there is no change in the central bank's stance of persisting with ultralow rates. Ueda, however, said the BOJ will make policy adjustments as appropriate even when it is conducting the broad review, to take place over the next 12 to 18 months or so.