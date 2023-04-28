Football: Japan to face Panama in final Women’s World Cup warm-up

Newsfrom Japan

Japan will host Panama for an international friendly on July 14 as a final warm-up for the FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, the Japan Football Association said Friday.

The World Cup kicks off on July 20, with 2011 champions Nadeshiko Japan opening their campaign two days later against Group C opponents Zambia in Hamilton, New Zealand.

The friendly at Sendai’s Yurtec Stadium will be just the second meeting between world No. 11 Japan and No. 52 Panama, with the Asian side having won their previous encounter.

“Our opponents for the final match of our preparation have been deci...