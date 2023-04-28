Baseball: Lotte wins in 10 despite Sasaki’s scoreless streak ending
The Lotte Marines edged the Orix Buffaloes 4-3 in 10 innings after their young flamethrower Roki Sasaki gave up three runs in seven innings of work Friday.
Sasaki had his season-opening scoreless streak snapped at 20 innings when Orix catcher Tomoya Mori delivered an RBI double down the right-field line in the bottom of the first at Kyocera Dome Osaka.
The 21-year-old right-hander allowed two more runs to score as Orix built a 3-0 lead in the fourth.
But Lotte answered back to tie the game at 3 in the fifth, and Koki Yamaguchi hit a sacrifice fly in the top of the 10th off Taisuke Kondo (0-1)....