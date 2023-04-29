Football: Kubo nets 7th league goal of season in Sociedad win

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Takefusa Kubo came off the bench to score his seventh goal of the Spanish La Liga season Friday as Real Sociedad beat Osasuna 2-0 away from home.

The 21-year-old was sent on in the 63rd minute with his team leading 1-0 and scored in the 90th minute at Estadio El Sadar, shooting through the legs of a defender and inside the near post following a pass from Mikel Merino inside the box.

Sociedad, who led in the sixth minute of the Basque Derby when Osasuna keeper Sergio Herrera deflected a cross into his own goal, remain on course to secure the final spot for next season’s Champions...