Baseball: Orix ace Yamamoto picks up 2nd win with 6 solid innings
Newsfrom JapanSports
Yoshinobu Yamamoto, a key member of Japan’s World Baseball Classic-winning team, threw six innings of one-run ball as the Orix Buffaloes beat the Lotte Marines 3-2 on Saturday.
Yamamoto (2-2) allowed four hits, walked three and struck out six in a 98-pitch outing at Kyocera Dome Osaka. Yoshihisa Hirano closed out the ninth for his sixth save.
Lotte took a quick 1-0 lead in the top of the first when Seiya Inoue doubled to left-center to score Taiga Hirasawa, who had led off the game with a walk.
Yamamoto, the Pacific League MVP the past two seasons, regrouped to keep the Marines from scoring th...