Daiwa Securities takes lead in finance sector over ChatGPT use

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Co. has taken the lead among major financial institutions in the country in adopting artificial intelligence chatbot ChatGPT to help its employees work more efficiently.

Daiwa Securities began using ChatGPT, which it has described as having “immense potential,” from Wednesday, with an eye to streamlining day-to-day tasks including information gathering in English.

The firm also said it hopes to see a reduction in costs and time for preparing outsourcing tasks such as creating documents, leaving employees more time for assignments such as crafting business pl...