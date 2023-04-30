Football: Urawa, Al Hilal draw Asian Champions League final 1st leg

Newsfrom Japan

Veteran striker Shinzo Koroki equalized early in the second half to give Urawa Reds a 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia’s Al Hilal in the opening leg of the Asian Champions League football final Saturday in Riyadh.

The hosts took the lead in front of 50,881 fans at King Fahd International Stadium when a defensive mix-up enabled winger Salem Al Dawsari to fire into an open net at the back post in the 13th minute.

The visitors hit back against the run of play in the 53rd minute after defender Ali Al Bulayhi’s attempt to intercept a through pass to Koroki sent the ball into the upright, leaving keeper A...