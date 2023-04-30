G-7 agree to pursue “responsible AI” amid rapid spread of ChatGPT use

Newsfrom Japan

The Group of Seven advanced nations on Sunday agreed to promote “responsible” use of artificial intelligence as they seek to harness rapidly developing technologies such as AI bot ChatGPT that could be highly beneficial but also face privacy concerns and risks of being misused.

As exchanges of data become a key part of global trade, digital and technology ministers from Japan, the United States and European nations also affirmed during their two-day meeting in eastern Japan the need to establish an international arrangement to enhance the free flow of trusted data across national borders.

