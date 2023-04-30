Football: Doan nets winner as Freiburg see off Koln

Newsfrom Japan

Japan attacker Ritsu Doan headed in the winner as Freiburg won 1-0 away to Koln on Saturday, registering his fifth goal this term in the German Bundesliga.

An unmarked Doan dived in and netted in the 54th minute after Lucas Holer flicked on a corner at the near post at RheinEnergieSTADION.

Freiburg sit fourth as they continue their hunt for a place in next season’s Champions League, given to the top four finishers this term.