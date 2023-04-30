Gist of declaration for G-7 ministerial meeting on digital issues
The following is a gist of the declaration for the Group of Seven ministerial meeting on digital issues released Sunday after a two-day meeting in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture.
The G-7 agrees:
-- to promote responsible use of artificial intelligence.
-- to establish an international framework to facilitate cross-border flows of data with trust.
-- to support developing countries to build a secure digital infrastructure.
-- to promote a free and open internet and tackle digital authoritarianism.
-- rule of law, due process, democracy, respect for human rights, and harnessing opportunities for inn...