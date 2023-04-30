Gist of declaration for G-7 ministerial meeting on digital issues

Newsfrom Japan

The following is a gist of the declaration for the Group of Seven ministerial meeting on digital issues released Sunday after a two-day meeting in Takasaki, Gunma Prefecture.

The G-7 agrees:

-- to promote responsible use of artificial intelligence.

-- to establish an international framework to facilitate cross-border flows of data with trust.

-- to support developing countries to build a secure digital infrastructure.

-- to promote a free and open internet and tackle digital authoritarianism.

-- rule of law, due process, democracy, respect for human rights, and harnessing opportunities for inn...