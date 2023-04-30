Baseball: Ohtani has 3 hits, 2 stolen bases in Angels loss

Newsfrom Japan

Shohei Ohtani went 3-for-5 and stole two bases Saturday for the Los Angeles Angels in a 7-5 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.

The two-way star had three hits for the second time this season, singling to right in the third, eighth and ninth innings at American Family Field.

Trailing 7-1, Mike Trout hit a two-run home run in the top of the eighth before Ohtani singled, stole second and then third on a double steal, but the Angels, still with none out, could not add more runs in the inning.

Trout hit another two-run shot in the ninth with two outs and the third single from Ohtani, who has now hit in...