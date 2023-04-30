Baseball: Matsumoto, Yazawa help Fighters overpower Hawks

Newsfrom Japan

Go Matsumoto drove in two runs in a 2-for-4 outing and rookie two-way player Kota Yazawa hit his first professional home run as the Nippon Ham Fighters beat the SoftBank Hawks 5-1 in the Pacific League on Sunday. Matsumoto put the Fighters on the board in the third inning at Es Con Field Hokkaido with a bases-loaded single to right before Chusei Mannami made it 2-0 in the next at-bat, scoring Ryota Isobata with a sacrifice fly. "We had a big chance, so I thought, why don't I get a hit and be the hero," a smiling Matsumoto said in his postgame interview. "My batting hasn't been outstanding, but...