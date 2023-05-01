Tokyo stocks open higher on weak yen, solid earnings reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks opened higher Monday, buoyed by gains in exporters and some large technology companies on the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar and solid earnings reports released after market close late last week.

In the first 15 minutes of trading, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 247.68 points, or 0.86 percent, from Friday to 29,104.12. The broader Topix index was up 15.88 points, or 0.77 percent, at 2,073.36.

Gainers were led by electric power and gas, wholesale trade and precision instrument shares.

At 9 a.m., the U.S. dollar fetched 136.38-41 yen compared with 136.29-39 yen in N...