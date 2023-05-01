Nikkei briefly hits 8.5-month high on yen weakness, solid earnings

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei stock index briefly hit its highest level in eight-and-a-half months Monday morning, led by exporters and some technology companies as the yen weakened against the U.S. dollar and solid earnings reports were released after market close last week.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average rose 199.81 points, or 0.69 percent, from Friday to 29,056.25. The broader Topix index was up 12.95 points, or 0.63 percent, at 2,070.43.

Gainers were led by land transportation, air transportation and precision instrument shares.