Nikkei ends at 8.5-month high on weak yen, solid earnings

Newsfrom Japan

The Nikkei index ended Monday at an eight-and-a-half month high, led by exporters and technology companies on the back of the yen’s weakness against the U.S. dollar and solid Japanese corporate earnings reports.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average ended up 266.74 points, or 0.92 percent, from Friday at 29,123.18, its highest close since Aug. 17, 2022. The broader Topix index finished 20.58 points, or 1.00 percent, higher at 2,078.06.

Gainers were led by land transportation, air transportation and machinery shares.