Baseball: Ohtani gets 7th home run as Angels blank Brewers
Shohei Ohtani hit his seventh home run of the season and his first in four games as the Los Angeles Angels beat the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0 on Sunday.
The two-way star ripped Colin Rea’s first-pitch cutter high over the center-field wall for a solo run in the third inning at American Family Field, giving the Angels a 2-0 lead as he hit for the fifth straight game in a 1-for-3 outing.
Masataka Yoshida also went 1-for-3 for the Boston Red Sox in a 7-1 win over the Cleveland Guardians, extending his hitting streak to 10 games with a double in the second inning.
Yu Darvish gave up four runs on nine ...