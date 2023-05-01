Alibaba’s Jack Ma joins University of Tokyo as visiting professor

Newsfrom Japan

Jack Ma, the founder of Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., has joined a research institute of the University of Tokyo as a visiting professor, the university said Monday.

The announcement came as the entrepreneur has kept a low profile for a few years since criticizing Chinese financial authorities in October 2020, after which Alibaba and its affiliate Ant Group faced regulatory obstacles.

According to the university, Ma, whose contract as Tokyo College professor runs until the end of October, will conduct joint research and projects with University of Tokyo researchers, focu...