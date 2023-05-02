Tokyo stocks edge down in morning ahead of Fed meeting, long weekend

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo stocks edged down Tuesday morning as earlier gains were pared as caution grew ahead of a Federal Reserve policy meeting later in the day and a long weekend in Japan, while the failure of U.S. regional lender First Republic Bank had limited impact.

The 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average fell 18.35 points, or 0.06 percent, from Monday to 29,104.83. The broader Topix index was down 7.64 points, or 0.37 percent, at 2,070.42.

Decliners were led by securities house, real estate and marine transportation shares.