Japan’s PM Kishida vows $500 mil. in financial support to Africa
Newsfrom JapanPolitics
- English
- 日本語
- 简体字
- 繁體字
- Français
- Español
- العربية
- Русский
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Monday during a meeting with Ghana’s leader to provide around $500 million in financial support to Africa over the next three years to promote peace and stability on the continent.
Kishida and Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also confirmed the importance of providing transparent and fair development finance, apparently drawing a contrast with China’s so-called “debt trap” finance where recipient countries are saddled with heavy loans they cannot repay.
Following their talks in the Ghanaian capital, Kishida said at a joint press confe...