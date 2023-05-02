Japan’s PM Kishida vows $500 mil. in financial support to Africa

Newsfrom Japan

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida pledged Monday during a meeting with Ghana’s leader to provide around $500 million in financial support to Africa over the next three years to promote peace and stability on the continent.

Kishida and Ghanaian President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo also confirmed the importance of providing transparent and fair development finance, apparently drawing a contrast with China’s so-called “debt trap” finance where recipient countries are saddled with heavy loans they cannot repay.

Following their talks in the Ghanaian capital, Kishida said at a joint press confe...